Fact

The percentage of children aged 6-11 years in the United States who were obese increased from 7% in 1980 to nearly 20% in 2008.

Currently in the United States, 4% of elementary schools, 8% of middle schools, and 2% of high schools provide daily physical education or its equivalent.

Half of obese teenage girls become extremely obese by their early 30s.

79 million Americans have prediabetes.

Sugar-sweetened beverages are the largest source of sugar in the diets of children and adolescents.

About 46% of adults' added sugar intake comes from sugary drinks.

One in four adults gets no leisure-time moderate or vigorous physical activity at all.

90% of parents with obese children do not seek medical help.

One study showed that obese people are 83% more likely to develop kidney disease compared to normal-weight people.

The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend 60 minutes of physical activity every day for children.

In the United States in 2010, over 63% of people are overweight or obese.

According to Nielsen data, comparing 2008 to 2010, preschool children were exposed to 50% more TV ads for energy drinks in 2010.

In the 25 years between 1987 and 2010, the number of American's diagnosed with diabetes almost tripled to 20.9 million.

Children consume more than 7.5 hours of media a day, 7 days a week.

Food obtained outside the home tends to be higher in calories and fat than food prepared at home.

The percentage of adolescents aged 12-19 years who were obese increased from 5% in 1980 to 18% in 2008.

The obese workforce costs American business an estimated $73.1 billion per year.

The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate to intense aerobic activity every week for adults.