Fact

Food obtained outside the home tends to be higher in calories and fat than food prepared at home.

Half of obese teenage girls become extremely obese by their early 30s.

The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend at least 150 minutes of moderate to intense aerobic activity every week for adults.

Sugar-sweetened beverages are the largest source of sugar in the diets of children and adolescents.

In the United States in 2010, over 63% of people are overweight or obese.

The obese workforce costs American business an estimated $73.1 billion per year.

79 million Americans have prediabetes.

According to Nielsen data, comparing 2008 to 2010, preschool children were exposed to 50% more TV ads for energy drinks in 2010.

One study showed that obese people are 83% more likely to develop kidney disease compared to normal-weight people.

The percentage of adolescents aged 12-19 years who were obese increased from 5% in 1980 to 18% in 2008.

About 46% of adults' added sugar intake comes from sugary drinks.

The percentage of children aged 6-11 years in the United States who were obese increased from 7% in 1980 to nearly 20% in 2008.

Currently in the United States, 4% of elementary schools, 8% of middle schools, and 2% of high schools provide daily physical education or its equivalent.

90% of parents with obese children do not seek medical help.

One in four adults gets no leisure-time moderate or vigorous physical activity at all.

The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend 60 minutes of physical activity every day for children.

In the 25 years between 1987 and 2010, the number of American's diagnosed with diabetes almost tripled to 20.9 million.

Children consume more than 7.5 hours of media a day, 7 days a week.